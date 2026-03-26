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Rupee steadies as interbank dollar rate falls slightly

Rupee steadies as interbank dollar rate falls slightly
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Summary The minor decline reflects a calm trading session, with analysts noting that fluctuations have been limited amid stable market sentiment.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistani rupee remained stable on Thursday, with the US dollar losing some ground in the interbank market.

During the fourth day of the trading week, the dollar fell by one paisa, closing at PKR 279.20 against the rupee.

For comparison, the previous day saw the dollar end at PKR 279.21 in the interbank market.

The minor decline reflects a calm trading session, with analysts noting that fluctuations have been limited amid stable market sentiment.

Tags: Pakistan, Pakistani Rupee, US Dollar, Interbank Market, Forex, Currency Exchange

Summary: The Pakistani rupee held steady in the interbank market on Thursday, with the US dollar easing slightly to PKR 279.20.

 

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