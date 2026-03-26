Punjab drafts initial Rs1.45 trillion development budget for new fiscal

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Government of Punjab has prepared an initial draft of its development budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2026–27, proposing a total outlay of Rs1.45 trillion.

According to official sources, the Planning and Development (P&D) Board has outlined the Annual Development Programme (ADP), allocating Rs980 billion for the core development programme, Rs320 billion for other development schemes, and Rs150 billion under foreign funding.

The draft includes 1,824 high-priority schemes with a combined estimated cost of Rs2.347 trillion. For the next fiscal year, an allocation ranging between Rs580 billion and Rs780 billion has been proposed for these priority projects.

A block allocation of up to Rs200 billion has been suggested for projects under the Chief Minister’s priorities, with the transport sector emerging as the top focus area.

Major development projects worth Rs303 billion have also been incorporated into the proposed budget. These include initiatives in Lahore, clean water schemes, model villages, and other large-scale programmes.

Specifically, Rs30 billion has been proposed for model villages, Rs42 billion for the road rehabilitation programme, Rs25 billion for clean water initiatives, and Rs7 billion for cantonment boards.

Additionally, between Rs200 billion and Rs250 billion has been recommended for the Punjab Development Programme, with a focus on improving infrastructure, water resources, and urban facilities across the province.