FinMin, French envoy discuss economic engagement

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday met with Ambassador of France to Pakistan Nicolas Galey and discussed ways to strengthen Pakistan-France economic engagement.

Welcoming the ambassador, the minister underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its longstanding and multifaceted relationship with France, particularly in the areas of economic cooperation, investment, and development partnership, said a news release.

He noted that Pakistan remains committed to maintaining macroeconomic stability and advancing structural reforms to support sustainable economic growth.

Aurangzeb briefed the ambassador on the government’s ongoing economic priorities, including efforts to preserve hard-earned macroeconomic stability amid evolving global and regional challenges.

He emphasized that the government is proactively monitoring developments and preparing policy responses to safeguard economic gains, ensure continuity in critical supply chains, and maintain investor confidence.

Discussions also covered Pakistan’s engagement with international financial institutions. The minister shared that Pakistan remains committed to its reform agenda under the IMF-supported programme and expressed confidence in the country’s continued progress, noting that ongoing engagements with the Fund are constructive and moving forward positively.

The ambassador appreciated the government’s efforts toward economic stabilization and reform, and acknowledged Pakistan’s resilience in navigating external challenges.

He reiterated France’s continued support for Pakistan’s economic development and expressed interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the evolving international situation and its potential implications for global energy markets and economic conditions.

The minister noted that the government is closely monitoring developments and is engaged with relevant stakeholders to manage potential risks to energy supply and pricing, while ensuring that appropriate policy measures are in place to respond to emerging challenges.

