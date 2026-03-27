Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $21.74 billion

KARACHI (APP) - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood US$ 21,736 million as of March 19, 2026 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 16,375.8 million.

The central bank, on Thursday, in its weekly statement on the position of liquid foreign reserves reported, “During the week ended on 19-Mar-2026, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 22 million to US$ 16,375.8 million.”

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks increased by $ 10 million to $ 5,360.2 million during the period under review, according to the break up of forex reserves.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves in the previous week ended on March 13, 2026 were $ 21,704.2 million. Among them the State Bank of Pakistan held foreign exchange reserves of $ 16,353.7 million while the other $ 5,350.5 million were held by the commercial banks.