SM Tanveer stresses GSP Plus status vital for Pakistan's economic growth

LAHORE (Dunya News) – United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer has emphasized that Pakistan must retain its GSP Plus status, citing its significant benefits for the country’s economy.

He made the remarks during a press conference alongside members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Kamran Arshad.

Rejecting the propaganda against the GSP plus status, he recalled that Pakistan attained the status in 2024 till 2027. Tanveer noted that all stakeholders had worked together to achieve this status, and no compromise should be made on it.

He emphasized the critical role of the GSP Plus status in supporting the country’s economic growth.

The UBG head also acknowledged the economic challenges but stressed efforts to improve the situation. He highlighted the need for free trade agreements.

APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad also emphasized the importance of GSP Plus, citing that Pakistan’s exports have grown from below $2 billion in 2013 to $9.5 billion today.

He urged the government to protect the status, stating that national integrity is paramount and the country’s trade privileges should remain unaffected.

Both leaders underlined ongoing discussions between the government and taxpayers, both filers and non-filers, to ensure a stable economic environment.

