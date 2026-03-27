Weekly inflation rises by 0.97pc in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased by 0.97 percent for the current week ended on March 26, 2026, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

It said major increase was observed in the prices of Onions (18.10%), Tomatoes (11.38%), LPG (10.05%), Chicken (8.70%), Potatoes (8.11%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (6.11%), Eggs (3.54%), Garlic (3.23%), Mutton (2.55%), Beef (1.52%), Georgette (0.38%) and Firewood (0.34%).

On the other hand, decrease was observed in the prices of Bananas (4.50%), Wheat Flour (1.00%), Sugar (0.29%), Gur (0.20%) and Pulse Moong & Rice IRRI-6/9 (0.17%) each.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10%) items increased, 06 (11.76%) items decreased and 22 (43.14%) items remained stable.

The year on year trend depicts increase of 8.24%. Major increase is observed in the prices of LPG (34.73%), Diesel (29.94%), Gas Charges for Q1 (29.85%), Wheat Flour (25.76%), Petrol (25.75%), Onions (25.07%), Chilies Powder (15.20%), Beef (13.08%), Mutton (12.41%), Powdered Milk (10.10%), Rice Basmati Broken (6.51%) and Gur (6.31%).

However, major decrease is observed in the prices of Potatoes (45.71%), Pulse Gram (17.54%), Eggs (13.63%), Garlic (12.92%), Salt Powder (12.55%), Chicken (11.94%), Pulse Masoor (11.62%) and Sugar (11.34%).

