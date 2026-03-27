Major gas reserves discovered in Kohat

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a significant gas discovery in Kohat, marking a positive development for the country’s energy sector.

According to the company, the reserves were discovered in the Togh (Tal) Block from the exploratory well Bilitang-1. The well is expected to produce approximately 26.5 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

OGDCL stated that the well was successfully drilled to a depth of 4,004 metres, confirming the presence of commercially viable gas reserves in the area.

The Tal Joint Venture includes several key stakeholders alongside OGDCL, including Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), MOL Group, and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL).

Officials noted that the discovery is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security by utilising local resources and reducing the gap between supply and demand.