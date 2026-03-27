Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Major gas reserves discovered in Kohat

Major gas reserves discovered in Kohat
Updated on

Summary OGDCL has discovered a major gas reserve in Kohat’s Tal Block, with expected production of 26.5 million cubic feet per day, offering a boost to Pakistan’s energy security and domestic supply.

LAHORE (Dunya News) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a significant gas discovery in Kohat, marking a positive development for the country’s energy sector.
 
According to the company, the reserves were discovered in the Togh (Tal) Block from the exploratory well Bilitang-1. The well is expected to produce approximately 26.5 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.
 
OGDCL stated that the well was successfully drilled to a depth of 4,004 metres, confirming the presence of commercially viable gas reserves in the area.
The Tal Joint Venture includes several key stakeholders alongside OGDCL, including Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), MOL Group, and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL).
 
Officials noted that the discovery is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security by utilising local resources and reducing the gap between supply and demand.
 

 

 

Browse Topics
Business

Related News

Public to get fuel subsidy via mobile app amid energy crisis
SM Tanveer stresses GSP Plus status vital for Pakistan's economic growth
Gold drops to Rs467,262 per tola after Rs1,000 decline
Weekly inflation rises by 0.97pc in Pakistan
Featured

Matric exams begin in Lahore with 285,000 candidates

Iranian military says 800 US troops killed, 17 bases destroyed

India's Jaishankar faces backlash over undiplomatic remarks on Pakistan amid US-Iran mediation

Top leadership meets as Iran war disrupts oil supplies and drives energy crisis

At least 217 children have been killed in the US-Israeli war on Iran