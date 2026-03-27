Stock market sees volatility as KSE-100 index closes in negative territory

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a volatile trading session on Friday, with the benchmark index ending the day in the red.

At the start of the final trading day of the week, the KSE-100 Index recorded a modest gain, rising by more than 700 points to reach 153,660 points.

However, the market failed to sustain the upward momentum as selling pressure emerged during intraday trading. The bearish trend persisted until the close of business.

By the end of the session, the index had dropped by 1,200 points, settling at 151,707 points.

It is worth noting that the benchmark index had closed at 152,660 points in the previous session, indicating a noticeable day-on-day decline.