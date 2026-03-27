Gold drops by Rs1,000, settles at Rs467,262 per tola

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices declined for the second consecutive day in both international and local markets.

In the global market, gold fell by $10 per ounce to reach $4,445, leading to a further decrease of Rs1,000 in the local market.

After the decline, the price of gold per tola dropped to Rs467,262, while the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs858 to Rs400,601.

In the international market, the price of silver per ounce stood at $69.70.

Meanwhile, in the local market, silver prices also witnessed a decline, with per tola silver decreasing by Rs30 to Rs7,454, and the price of 10 grams of silver falling by Rs26 to Rs6,390.