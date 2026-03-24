Gold, silver prices surge sharply in local and global markets

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold and silver prices recorded a significant increase on both global and domestic markets, reversing the previous day’s historic decline in gold rates.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Association, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan rose by Rs16,300 to reach Rs464,062. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs13,975 to Rs397,390.

Silver prices also witnessed a notable rise, with per tola rates climbing by Rs570 to Rs7,457, while the price of 10 grams of silver increased by Rs489 to settle at Rs6,390.

In the international market, gold prices surged by $163 per ounce, reaching $4,413, reflecting strong global demand and market volatility.