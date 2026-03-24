Foreign investment in Pakistan increases, says adviser to FinMin

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Rise in foreign investment in Pakistan is a proof that investors’ confidence is boosting, said Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Shehzad.

In the first eight months of fiscal year 2026, profits and dividends of foreign investors reached $1.73 billion, which is 10.52% higher than last year. In February 2026, payments of $48.7 million were recorded by foreign companies, reflecting stable business activity.

He said with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the investment environment in Pakistan was improving. Payments in the power, financial, food, communication, and transport sectors were recorded at $421.85 million, $374.09 million, $142.42 million, $132.3 million, and $91.29 million respectively.

The adviser said about two years ago, nearly 60% of investors considered Pakistan a suitable destination for investment, which has now risen to 75%. An independent survey shows that confidence of foreign investors operating in Pakistan has increased, he added.

Khurram Shehzad stated that investors believed that stability was returning to the country, the government machinery was functioning better, and the security environment has also improved.