Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Strong rally seen at Pakistan Stock Exchange after Eid holidays

Strong rally seen at Pakistan Stock Exchange after Eid holidays
Updated on

Summary On the first trading day after the break, the market opened with impressive gains, with the KSE-100 Index rising by more than 4,400 points.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a strong bullish trend on Tuesday following the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

On the first trading day after the break, the market opened with impressive gains, with the KSE-100 Index rising by more than 4,400 points.

At the start of trading on Tuesday, the index surged by 1,568 points, reaching 154,309 points. Later, the KSE-100 Index climbed further by a total of 4,449 points to hit 157,190 points.

According to economic experts, while fluctuations continue in the PSX, the overall market direction remains positive and upward.
 

Browse Topics
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Business

Related News

Oil rises as markets assess supply risk after Iran denies US talks
Asian stocks rise on Trump U-turn but unease sees oil bounce
Countries act to limit fuel price rise, cut consumption
Rising fuel prices drive demand for plug-in hybrid and range-extended vehicles in Pakistan
Featured

Keep petroleum price burden minimal: President Zardari

PM Shehbaz assures Iran President Pezeshkian of playing constructive role in ongoing crisis

Pakistan's quiet diplomacy helps ease US-Iran tensions as Trump signals pause in military action

Oil falls over 13% on Trump postponing military strikes on Iran energy infrastructure

Fire erupts again at Karachi's Gul Plaza months after deadly blaze