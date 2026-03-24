Strong rally seen at Pakistan Stock Exchange after Eid holidays

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a strong bullish trend on Tuesday following the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

On the first trading day after the break, the market opened with impressive gains, with the KSE-100 Index rising by more than 4,400 points.

At the start of trading on Tuesday, the index surged by 1,568 points, reaching 154,309 points. Later, the KSE-100 Index climbed further by a total of 4,449 points to hit 157,190 points.

According to economic experts, while fluctuations continue in the PSX, the overall market direction remains positive and upward.

