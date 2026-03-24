Pakistan Railways reports record Eid revenue driven by improved policies

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Railways has announced record-breaking earnings from passenger trains during the three days of Eid, attributing the surge to effective operational strategies and increased travel demand.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, the organisation generated approximately Rs110 million on the first day of Eid, Rs170 million on the second day, and over Rs200 million on the third day. Overall, passenger train revenue exceeded Rs1 billion over the past week.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi described the achievement as a result of improved planning and policy measures, congratulating railway officials on the milestone.

He further directed authorities to enhance passenger facilities, emphasising that quality services and well-maintained railway tracks are fundamental rights of travellers. Work is already underway to improve both areas.

The minister also revealed plans to fully upgrade the Karachi–Rohri railway track within the next three years, aiming to further strengthen the rail network and passenger experience.