China's 15th Five-Year Plan signals 4.5-5% growth while expanding Pakistan partnership

ISLAMABAD (Adeel Warraich) – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday underscored the significance of China’s newly unveiled Outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development, describing it as a comprehensive roadmap for sustained growth, technological advancement and global cooperation.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the envoy said the plan, alongside the Government Work Report 2026, reflects Beijing’s long-term vision and policy direction amid evolving global economic dynamics.

GROWTH TARGETS

The ambassador said the new five-year framework sends a “clear, positive and confident signal” to the international community, reaffirming China’s commitment to stable and predictable economic expansion. Under the plan, the country aims to maintain a growth rate between 4.5% and 5% over the coming years. He noted that China continues to play a central role in the global economy, contributing nearly 30% to worldwide growth.

China’s gross domestic product has already surpassed $20 trillion in 2025, marking a significant milestone in its economic trajectory. The steady growth target reflects a shift towards high-quality development, balancing expansion with sustainability and structural reforms.

INNOVATION PUSH

Highlighting the centrality of innovation, Jiang said China is accelerating its transition towards technology-led growth. The country’s research and development spending reached $522.8 billion, with plans to increase R&D intensity to 3.2% of GDP by 2030.

The artificial intelligence sector has emerged as a major driver, exceeding $72.6 billion in value, while related industries have grown beyond $290 billion. These figures underline China’s ambition to strengthen its position in cutting-edge technologies and reduce reliance on traditional growth models.

In the space sector, China conducted more than 60 launches in 2025, demonstrating continued progress in aerospace capabilities. The ambassador also revealed plans for a Pakistani astronaut to join China’s space station mission in 2026, signalling deepening scientific cooperation between the two countries.

TECH EXPANSION

China’s industrial transformation is also reflected in its new energy vehicle production, which surpassed 12 million units, securing over 40% of the global market share. This rapid expansion highlights Beijing’s focus on clean technologies and advanced manufacturing.

The country has also established the world’s largest 5G network, with more than 3.5 million base stations accounting for over 60% of global infrastructure. Jiang said China is keen to enhance collaboration with Pakistan in digital connectivity and telecommunications development, particularly in expanding next-generation infrastructure.

TRADE STRENGTH

China’s external economic engagement remains robust under the new plan. Total trade reached $6.24 trillion, with the country accounting for more than 14% of global exports. Foreign direct investment stood at $174.3 billion, with high-tech sectors attracting 35% of inflows, reflecting investor confidence in China’s evolving economic model.

Under the Belt and Road Initiative, China has expanded its global footprint, establishing over 50,000 enterprises across 190 countries. The initiative has delivered more than 3,000 projects, created approximately 420,000 jobs and contributed to lifting nearly 40 million people out of poverty.

GREEN FOCUS

Environmental sustainability remains a key pillar of the 15th Five-Year Plan. China’s renewable energy capacity has surpassed 1.6 billion kilowatts, accounting for 55% of its total installed power capacity. The ambassador noted that carbon emissions intensity has declined by 20% since 2020, underscoring progress in climate commitments and green development.

SOCIAL INVESTMENT

China has also expanded its social sector spending, investing $14.47 trillion in healthcare and education. According to Jiang, the country now operates the world’s largest systems in both sectors, aimed at improving living standards and human development indicators.

In Pakistan, China has extended support through various initiatives, including the distribution of 70,000 health kits in Balochistan, benefiting 766 schools. Medical services have also been provided to more than 48,000 patients at the China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital in Gwadar, reflecting ongoing cooperation in public welfare.

BILATERAL TIES

The ambassador reiterated that Pakistan and China remain “all-weather strategic cooperative partners” as they mark 75 years of diplomatic relations. He emphasised the importance of aligning development strategies under the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, commonly referred to as CPEC 2.0.

The focus, he said, will be on advancing economic growth, improving livelihoods, fostering innovation and promoting green and open development.