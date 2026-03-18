Oil prices ease as Iraqi and Kurdish authorities agree to export deal

Summary Oil prices eased after Iraq–Kurdish deal to resume exports via Ceyhan, but Brent stayed above $100 as Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruption keep global supply concerns high

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Wednesday to pare back some of Tuesday's sharp gains after the Iraqi government and Kurdish authorities reached ​a deal to resume oil exports via Turkey's Ceyhan port, providing modest relief to ‌concerns about Middle East supplies.

But with no signs of a de-escalation of the Iran conflict, which has left oil exports from the Middle East largely halted, Brent futures prices have settled above $100 per barrel for the prior four consecutive ​sessions.

After rising more than 3% on Tuesday, Brent futures edged back 67 cents, or 0.65%, ​to $102.75 a barrel by 0209 GMT on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ⁠dropped $1.18, or 1.23%, to $95.03.

Iraqi's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said oil flows from Ceyhan were expected to start at ​0700 GMT on Wednesday, according to state media. Two oil officials said last week that Iraq was ​seeking to pump at least 100,000 barrels per day of crude through the port.

"While it all helps and buys some time, the 100,000 bpd is not a huge game changer as Iraq has still lost about two million barrels ​per day," said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

Oil production from Iraq's main southern oilfields, where most ​of its crude is produced and exported, has plunged 70% to just 1.3 million bpd, sources said on March ‌8, as ⁠the Iran conflict effectively shut the vital Strait of Hormuz through which some 20% of global oil passes.

Iran confirmed on Tuesday that its security chief Ali Larijani had been killed in an Israeli attack. He is the most senior figure targeted since the U.S.-Israeli war's first day.

A senior Iranian official said Iran's ​new supreme leader had ​rejected de-escalation offers conveyed ⁠by intermediary countries.

The United States military said Tuesday it had targeted sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz because Iranian anti-ship missiles posed a ​risk to international shipping there.

Larijani's death and the U.S. military's strikes on Iranian ​coastal positions ⁠near the Strait of Hormuz raised some hopes that the conflict could end sooner, said Mingyu Gao, chief researcher for energy and chemicals at China Futures.