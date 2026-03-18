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DPM Ishaq Dar directs strict oversight of fuel supply chains

DPM Ishaq Dar directs strict oversight of fuel supply chains
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Summary The deputy prime minister chaired a meeting on petroleum, reviewing current fuel stock positions and expressing satisfaction over supply levels, a DPM’s Office news release said.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday directed all relevant authorities to maintain strict oversight of the supply chains to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel and protecting the consumers interest.

The deputy prime minister chaired a meeting on petroleum, reviewing current fuel stock positions and expressing satisfaction over supply levels, a DPM’s Office news release said.

He further advised the Ministry of Petroleum and departments concerned to closely monitor market movements and strengthen coordination mechanisms so that fuel supply remains stable across the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Petroleum, Minister for Climate Change, Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Secretaries Petroleum & IT, and other senior government officials from relevant ministries and departments.
 

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