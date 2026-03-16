Pakistan records historic current account surplus in February

Summary Pakistan’s current account posted a record $42.7 million surplus in February, driven by exports, remittances, and controlled imports, according to State Bank of Pakistan data.

KARACHI (Dunya News) — Pakistan’s current account achieved a record surplus of $42.7 million in February, up from $6.8 million in January, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

Exports reached $2.48 billion, imports totaled $5.15 billion, and remittances contributed $3.288 billion.

The SBP noted that during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, the current account showed a cumulative deficit of $700 million, compared to a $479 million surplus in the same period last year.