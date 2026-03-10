Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan auto sales rise 42pc annually despite monthly slowdown: PAMA

Summary Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association reports 42% annual growth in vehicle sales, with monthly decline of 26%; two- and three-wheeler sales also rise significantly.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has released the latest data on vehicle sales, highlighting strong annual growth despite a decline in monthly sales.

According to PAMA, vehicle sales increased by 42 percent year-on-year, while February 2026 saw a 26 percent decline compared with January.

During the first eight months of the current fiscal year, 128,498 vehicles were sold, marking a 43 per cent rise over the same period last year.

The report also noted significant growth in two- and three-wheeler sales, which rose 24 per cent annually despite a 12 percent monthly decline in February. Total sales of two- and three-wheelers reached 159,512 units in February, and 1,265,061 units during the first eight months of the fiscal year, a 31 percent increase year-on-year.

Truck and bus sales increased 37 percent annually, from 486 units to 664 units, while cumulative sales for the eight-month fiscal period rose 82 percent, reaching 5,296 units. However, monthly sales for trucks and buses fell 40 percent in February.

Tractor sales showed a 12 percent annual increase but a 31 percent decline month-on-month.

PAMA’s data indicates that Pakistan’s auto sector continues to grow strongly on an annual basis, driven by two- and three-wheelers, buses, and trucks, despite short-term monthly fluctuations.

