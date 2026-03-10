Gold, silver prices jump sharply in Pakistan following global trend

The price of gold in the international bullion market increased by $62 per ounce.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold and silver prices recorded a significant increase on Tuesday in both international and local markets following a rise in global bullion rates.

The price of gold in the international bullion market increased by $62 per ounce, bringing the new global price to $5,168 per ounce.

Following the upward trend in the global market, gold prices also surged in Pakistan. The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs6,200, reaching Rs539,562 per tola. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs5,316, settling at Rs462,587 in the local market.

Silver prices also witnessed a notable rise across the country. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs460, reaching Rs9,354.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of silver climbed by Rs394, bringing the new rate to Rs8,019.

Market analysts say fluctuations in the international bullion market continue to influence local prices, with investors closely monitoring global economic trends and demand for precious metals.

