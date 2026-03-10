Chinese aerospace group shows interest in up to $10 billion investment in Pakistan

A Chinese aerospace investment group has shown interest in investing $5–10 billion in Pakistan, focusing on minerals, technology and industry as SIFC efforts continue to attract global investors

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Due to the effective strategy and facilitation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Pakistan has increasingly become a center of attention for global investors.

China’s Aerospace Development Industry Investment Group has expressed interest in investing between 5 to 10 billion dollars in Pakistan.

A Chinese delegation discussed potential investment opportunities during a meeting with Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation showed keen interest in making large-scale investments in Pakistan’s minerals, advanced technology, and industrial development sectors.

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh briefed the company’s delegation about investment facilities available in the country, stating that regulatory reforms are underway to ensure ease of doing business and greater convenience for investors.

He further noted that investors are being offered tax incentives in special economic zones along with exemptions from sales tax on the import of machinery.

The effective strategy of the Special Investment Facilitation Council is helping strengthen foreign investment and industrial progress in Pakistan.