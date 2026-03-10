Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan received $3.30bn in remittances in February: State Bank

Summary Pakistan received $3.30bn in remittances in February 2026, down 5% month-on-month but up 5% year-on-year, with UAE and Saudi Arabia remaining key contributors.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The State Bank of Pakistan has released the latest figures on workers’ remittances sent home by overseas Pakistanis.

According to the central bank, Pakistan received $3.30 billion in remittances in February 2026, reflecting a 5 per cent decrease compared with January, but a 5 per cent increase on a yearly basis.

The data shows that remittances stood at $3.50 billion in January 2026, while $3.127 billion were received in February 2025.

The State Bank said the United Arab Emirates remained the largest source of remittances in February, with overseas Pakistanis sending $696 million during the month.

Saudi Arabia ranked second, contributing $685 million in remittances.

According to the figures, Pakistanis in the United Kingdom sent $532 million, while remittances from the United States reached $319 million during the same period.

The central bank further said that remittances increased by 10 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, reaching $26.49 billion.

Remittances from overseas Pakistanis remain a crucial source of foreign exchange and continue to play a key role in supporting Pakistan’s economy.

 


 

