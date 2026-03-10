Middle East conflict pushes LPG prices up in Pakistan after petrol hike

Summary LPG prices in Pakistan have surged to Rs320–350 per kg after Middle East tensions disrupted supply, following a sharp petrol price hike, industry representatives say.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has begun to affect Pakistan’s energy market, with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices rising sharply after a recent increase in petrol prices.

According to the LPG Marketing Association, the retail price of LPG has increased from around Rs250 per kilogram to between Rs320 and Rs350 per kilogram in several parts of the country.

Ali Haider, a representative of the association, said the increase is mainly due to supply disruptions following the escalation of tensions involving Iran in the region.

He said that LPG supply has declined since the conflict intensified, while demand in the local market remains strong, pushing prices higher.

“The shortage of supply after the Iran-related conflict has led to a continuous rise in LPG prices,” he said.

The LPG Marketing Association has urged the government to take immediate measures to stabilise the market.

The association suggested that authorities arrange LPG imports from countries such as Russia or Oman to ensure adequate supply and prevent further price increases.

Government is yet to respond to increases announced by the association.

Energy experts warn that if tensions in the Middle East persist, fuel prices could remain volatile, adding further pressure on Pakistan’s economy and household budgets.