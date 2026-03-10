SMEDA reaffirms resolve to empower women entrepreneurs

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) continues to play a vital role to provide an enabling business environment to women entrepreneurs and help them meaningfully contribute to the national economic growth.

The reaffirmation comes as the Government of Pakistan, while recognizing the significant role women entrepreneurs play in contributing to the national economy despite facing challenges, marks the International Women’s Day 2026 under the theme “Empower Women, Empower Pakistan” in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of inclusive economic development.

On March 8, the world recognizes the valuable contribution of women in several spheres of life and this year’s theme is “Give to gain.”

CEO Nadia Jahangir Seth says SMEDA, as the apex SME development organization, is extending support to women entrepreneurs through several initiatives such as capacity building, digital and financial inclusion, and market access. These initiatives are being undertaken in a transparent manner to enable women entrepreneurs to play a proactive role in helping the government achieve national economic objectives, she says.

Highlighting that women’s participation in economic activities is quite low despite the fact that they make up almost half of country’s population, the CEO SMEDA says the organization, under the guidance of the Ministry of Industries and Production, aims to unlock the potential of women entrepreneurs by reducing financial barriers, raising market awareness and supporting them with digital and AI-based training.

At the forefront of SMEDA’s efforts is Pakistan’s first National Women’s Entrepreneurship Policy and Action Plan - a landmark initiative which has been undertaken to provide an enabling ecosystem to help women entrepreneurs flourish and become equal partners in progress, explain officials.

They say the policy is expected to be approved by the Federal Cabinet soon after which SMEDA will vigorously implement its action plan through on-ground initiatives. The policy, among other targets, envisages a 5% increase in women’s employment, a 5% rise in the number of women exporters and support for 3.2 million women entrepreneurs to enable them to contribute toward Pakistan’s ambitious $60 billion export goal over the next five years.

Officials say SMEDA is also addressing longstanding financial barriers for women-led businesses through the ADB Women Inclusive Finance Project (WIFP), which aims to expand access to credit and job opportunities.

The organization, over the years, has provided training and mentorship to women SMEs through its Women Business Incubation & Development Centers across country. It has trained almost 1,600 women all over the country under the Digital Literacy Program, according to officials.

Complementing these initiatives is the upcoming AI-powered ‘Womenpreneurship Platform’ which is designed as a “one-stop digital platform for access to relevant information and services.”

They say SMEDA, at the recently held “Made in Pakistan - SME Cluster Showcase Expo 2026,” helped more than 100 women entrepreneurs representing 24 women chambers or associations and microenterprises in product visibility, interaction with new clients and effective linkages for future. As a follow-up activity, dedicated teams are now engaging with the women participants to provide on-ground support to enable them to scale activities and gain access to global markets, they add.

In yet another significant development, SMEDA and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, AJK, have resolved to strengthen women-led enterprises in Azad Jammu & Kashmir by providing targeted support and integrating them into formal economy.

Earlier, SMEDA joined hands with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to mark the International Women Entrepreneurship Day. The event proved a ‘resounding success’ with the participation of heads of 21 women chambers of commerce and industry from several parts of the country and the government’s resolve to help overcome the barriers they face.

SMEDA and FPCCI also hosted Sindh women chambers to bring the issues of women entrepreneurs to the fore and help them find solutions with the government support, conclude officials.