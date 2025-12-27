LDA announces ballot for residential, commercial plots

LDA has announced a computerized ballot for residential and commercial plots across Lahore schemes, offering instalment plans, discounts on lump-sum payments, and online application facilities.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has introduced residential and commercial plots to the market for its upcoming computerized ballot.

According to LDA, the computerized draw will be held on February 24, 2026. Plots located in Johar Town, LDA City, China Scheme Gujjarpura, Sabzazar and Mohlanwal have been included in the ballot.

The scheme includes 37 five-marla residential plots in R Block, Johar Town; 30 commercial plots of six and seven marlas in B-3 and C-3 Blocks of China Scheme Gujjarpura; 25 commercial plots of 3.44 marlas in F Block, Sabzazar; and 50 three-marla residential plots in D Block, Mohlanwal.

In LDA City, 13 one-kanal residential plots in A-1 Block and 17 one-kanal plots in B-1 Block have also been offered. Citizens can acquire plots through 12 equal instalments over three years.

The last date for submitting application forms is February 11, while forms will be available from December 28. Successful applicants will be eligible for a five percent discount on lump-sum payment.

Non-refundable application fees have been fixed at Rs20,000 for a five-marla plot in Johar Town, Rs10,000 for a one-kanal plot in LDA City, Rs12,000 for a 3.44-marla commercial plot in Sabzazar, Rs8,000 for six and seven-marla commercial plots in China Scheme Gujjarpura, and Rs5,000 for a three-marla plot in Mohlanwal.

Applications can be submitted through the LDA mobile app, official website or Citizen Facilitation Centre.