In-focus

US dollar slips further in Karachi interbank market

US dollar slips further in Karachi interbank market

Business

US dollar continues to weaken in Pakistan’s interbank market, closing at Rs280.17, down by 3 paisas, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The decline of the US dollar continued, with its value dropping further in the interbank market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, by the end of the trading day, the US dollar fell by 3 paisas in the interbank market.

The dollar closed at Rs280.17, down from Rs280.20 at the start of the day.

 

Related Topics
Business



Related News