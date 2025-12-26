Pakistan weekly inflation rises 0.09%, mixed price trends observed

Weekly inflation in Pakistan rose 0.09% to 2.83%, with price hikes for red chili and chicken, while potatoes, tomatoes, and sugar became cheaper.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s inflation rate increased by 0.09% over the past week, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ weekly report.

The overall annualized weekly inflation rate stood at 2.83%. During the week, prices of 13 items rose while 11 items saw a decrease.

Red chili increased by 6.26%, chicken by 5.29%, garlic by 1.50%, and eggs by 0.58%.

Meanwhile, some essential items became cheaper: 2.5 kg of edible ghee decreased by 0.56%, moong dal by 0.48%, potatoes by 10.37%, and tomatoes by 9.64%.

Other items that saw price reductions included onions by 7.43%, sugar by 4.22%, chickpeas by 1.76%, lentils by 0.74%, and basmati rice by 0.17%.

The report also noted that prices of 27 items remained unchanged during the same period.