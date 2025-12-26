Gold price hits historic high of Rs473,362 in Pakistan

The rise in gold prices underscores continued global preference for precious metals as a safe-haven investment in times of economic uncertainty

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices once again recorded a sharp increase, pushing rates in both international and domestic markets to historic highs.

According to details, the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs500, reaching an all-time high of Rs473,362 per tola for the first time.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429 to hit a record level of Rs405,831.

Silver prices also witnessed a significant rise. The price of 24-karat silver per tola went up by Rs240, reaching a new record high of Rs7,945 per tola.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $5, pushing the global rate to a new all-time high of $4,510 per ounce.

The rise in gold prices underscores continued global preference for precious metals as a safe-haven investment in times of economic uncertainty, with both local and international investors actively purchasing the yellow metal.