NEPRA cracks down on power firms over unauthorised net metering suspension

NEPRA directed all power companies to justify their actions within three working days and immediately resume the registration process.

(Web Desk) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), has taken strict action against an abrupt suspension of net metering registrations in several parts of the country.

The regulator intervened after it emerged that multiple electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) had stopped accepting new net metering applications without seeking official approval. The move raised serious concerns among households, businesses, and solar energy investors who depend on net metering to offset rising electricity costs.

An internal investigation revealed that several power sector firms, including K-Electric, had deliberately restricted the requests for net metering connections. However, NEPRA has clarified that it is illegal and that net metering operates within approved rules that remain valid nonetheless.

Net metering offers consumers the ability to sell excess electricity generated from the use of solar energy to the national grid to offset their electricity bills. The increasing cost of electricity tariffs has made the service a major relief for consumers, considering the high cost of electricity.

"No distribution company has the power to suspend net metering on their own," NEPRA said. This, according to NEPRA, affects consumer confidence, investment in clean energy, and existing laws.

