Bulls dominate PSX as stocks surpass 172,000 milestone

PSX surged past 172,000 points on Friday, with the KSE-100 index rising by 1,295.19 points. Factors like IMF loan release, interest rate cuts, and strong corporate earnings fueled the rally

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday recorded significant gains as has surpassed the 172,000 points mark amid robust investor confidence driving by positive economic developments.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index moved up by 1,295.19 points to climb to 172,125.41 points marking a positive change of 0.66 percent compared to previous close of 170,830.22 points.

The rally is driving by several factors such as release of loan tranche by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), interest rate cuts and corporate earnings.

In previous session, the benchmark index closed bearish on Wednesday, losing 243.51 points, a negative change of 0.14 percent, to settle at 170,830.22 points compared to 171,073.73 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market witnessed a trading volume of 811.558 million shares with a traded value of Rs 29.795 billion, against 650.136 million shares valuing Rs 28.257 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization declined to Rs 19.361 trillion from Rs 19.397 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 481 active companies in the ready market, 171 advanced, 264 declined, while 46 remained unchanged.

