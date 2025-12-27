Govt to take action against sale of smuggled goods on social media

The government will monitor social media starting January 1 for smuggled goods sales, collecting data on sellers of electronics, clothing, and more. FBR and NADRA will trace and take legal action.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has decided to take action against individuals selling smuggled goods on social media.

Starting January 1, authorities will begin monitoring the sale of non-customs paid items on various platforms.

Data will be collected on individuals involved in selling smuggled goods, including electronics, household items, shoes, clothing, cosmetics, and more.

Authorities plan to use various tools to track down sellers, including gathering details of phone numbers, email addresses, and social media profiles of those involved.

Additionally, they will target those selling smuggled items such as makeup products, blankets, carpets, car parts, and electronics like laptops and desktops.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will work with NADRA to help identify and trace these sellers.

Notices will be issued, and further legal actions will be taken against those found involved in the illegal trade.

