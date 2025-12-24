Crackdown continues as FBR prepares fresh list of 174,000 non-filers

The FBR is using multiple channels to notify individuals, including online systems linked to national identity card numbers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has prepared a new list comprising an additional 174,000 non-filers as part of its ongoing efforts to broaden Pakistan’s tax base.

According to officials, the majority of individuals included in the list have already been issued tax notices. The list also reportedly includes housewives, indicating a wider scope of scrutiny by the tax authority.

Sources within the FBR said that non-filers have been directed to submit their income tax returns for the past three years along with the required supporting documents. The move is aimed at ensuring compliance with tax laws and improving revenue collection.

The FBR is using multiple channels to notify individuals, including online systems linked to national identity card numbers, as well as physical notices delivered to residential addresses. Officials said this approach is intended to ensure that all identified non-filers are formally informed and given an opportunity to regularise their tax status.

The development comes amid broader government efforts to tighten restrictions on non-filers, including proposals to limit cash withdrawals and other financial transactions. Authorities believe that such measures will encourage voluntary tax compliance and reduce the number of individuals remaining outside the formal tax system.

