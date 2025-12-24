In-focus

Gold price hits historic high of Rs472,862 in Pakistan

Business

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record highs, with 24k gold rising by Rs2,000 to Rs472,862. Silver also saw a surge, reaching Rs7,705. Global market trends are driving this precious metal rally.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trajectory on Wednesday, setting new records in response to a surge in the global market.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs2,000, reaching an all-time high of Rs472,862.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs1,717, bringing it to Rs405,402.

The international bullion market also witnessed a rise, with gold prices climbing by $20 to hit a new peak of $4,505.

In addition to gold, silver prices also saw a significant jump. The price of silver per tola surged by Rs500, reaching an all-time high of Rs7,705.

This rise in precious metal prices reflects global market trends and the ongoing demand for safe-haven assets.
 

