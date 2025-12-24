Govt borrows Rs858 billion in first five months of fiscal year

According to official documents, Rs144 billion was borrowed in the month of November alone.

ISLAMABAD (Mudassar Ali Rana) – The government has obtained a total of Rs858 billion in loans during the current fiscal year from July to November.

According to official documents, Rs144 billion was borrowed in the month of November alone. During the same period last fiscal year, total borrowing stood at Rs741 billion. This shows that borrowing during July–November of the current fiscal year is Rs117 billion higher compared to the previous year.

The report states that in November, an additional $40 million was borrowed compared to October 2025. During the month, $314.5 million was obtained through bilateral and multilateral agreements, while Naya Pakistan Certificates worth $196.9 million were also issued.

The data shows that Rs198 billion was borrowed in July, Rs192 billion in August, Rs124 billion in September, and Rs133 billion in October.

According to the Economic Affairs Division’s report, the increase in borrowing was made to meet the government’s financial requirements and to complete ongoing development projects.

