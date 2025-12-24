Global investors' confidence restored as Pakistan shifts to export-led growth: FinMin

Aurangzeb highlighted that inflation, which had surged to nearly 38 percent, has now dropped to single digit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Pakistan has entered a stable economic phase as export-led growth is now underway.

In an interview with the US-based publication USA Today, the finance minister stated that consistent economic policies have helped restore both domestic and international investor trust. As a result, Pakistan has recorded a primary budget surplus and a current account surplus for the first time in several years, reflecting improving macroeconomic fundamentals.

Aurangzeb highlighted that inflation, which had surged to nearly 38 percent, has now dropped to single digit, while foreign exchange reserves have crossed $14.5 billion. He said these indicators demonstrate the success of ongoing fiscal and monetary reforms.

The finance minister emphasized that the government is transitioning the economy away from a consumption-driven model toward an export-oriented growth framework. He noted that Pakistan’s IT exports have already exceeded $4 billion and are expected to double within the next five years.

He added that reforms in the tax system, energy sector, and state-owned enterprises are progressing, while privatization and tariff rationalization will further enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness in global markets. According to Aurangzeb, the World Bank’s proposed “East Asia Moment” strategy could serve as a roadmap for boosting export-based development.

The finance minister identified agriculture, mining, and the digital economy as priority investment sectors, noting that the Reko Diq copper belt has emerged as a major attraction for international investors. Aurangzeb said that Pakistan is moving beyond crisis management toward an opportunity-driven economy, ready for trade and investment.

