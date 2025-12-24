No PIA employee to be laid off at least for one year: PM's adviser

Says the name of PIA will remain intact

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Muhammad Ali, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation, has said no PIA employees will not be fired at least for one year, terming the privatisation of the national carrier better than ever.

Appearing on Dunya News Programme "Dunya Mehr Bukhari Ke Sath", Special Assistant to the PM, Muhammad Ali said that the name of PIA will remain intact; under the investment plan, PIA's 18 aircraft will increase to 38, and in ten years the number of aircraft will increase from 100 to 150, claiming the PIA's revenue will also double.

Read More: Pakistan International Airlines sold as Arif Habib secures 75pc stake for Rs135bn

Muhammad Ali said that the successful privatisation of PIA will provide the government with ten billion rupees in cash and the government still holds twenty-five percent of the shares.

It will be up to the Arif Habib Group to decide which aircraft to purchase, he commented.

The special assistant added that the government will introduce one or two distribution companies for expression of interest in January.