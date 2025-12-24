Bangladesh approves new rice imports from Pakistan

Rice prices in Bangladesh have jumped by between 15 percent and 20 percent over the past year

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Bangladesh has approved the import of 50,000 metric tons of white rice from Pakistan under a government-to-government deal as part of efforts to stabilise domestic prices, officials said on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase cleared the deal at $395 per ton, reinforcing Dhaka’s renewed trade engagement with Islamabad.

Rice prices in Bangladesh have jumped by between 15 percent and 20 percent over the past year, with medium-quality rice ⁠selling at about 80 taka ($0.66) per kilogram.

Despite increased imports and the removal of duties to ease supply constraints, prices for the staple grain remain stubbornly high.

The deal follows Bangladesh’s resumption of direct rice trade with Pakistan earlier this year ⁠for the first time since 1971.

In February, it imported 50,000 tons of rice from Pakistan at $499 per ton under a similar agreement.

Diplomatic ties between the two South Asian nations have improved since an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took office after mass protests forced then prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to neighboring ⁠India last year.

Separately, the government approved another 50,000 tons of parboiled rice through an international tender, part of a series of recent purchases aimed at cooling local prices.

India’s Pattabhi Agro Foods secured the contract with the lowest bid of $355.77 per ton.