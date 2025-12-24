PIA sell-off highlights economic reform success: Awais Leghari

Awais Leghari said this historic milestone was made possible by the visionary leadership

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Tuesday said the successful Rs135 billion bid for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by the Arif Habib Consortium is a landmark achievement, and a strong vote of confidence by investors in Pakistan’s economic future.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, the minister said the historic privatization milestone reflects the success of the government’s reform agenda and the restoration of investor trust in Pakistan’s economy.

Awais Leghari said this historic milestone was made possible by the visionary leadership and steadfast commitment of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Adviser on Privatisation Muhammad Ali and the unwavering support and guidance of Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Their combined resolve has steered this critical privatization to fruition, signaling to the world that Pakistan is firmly on the path of economic stability, transparency, and sustainable growth. This transaction underscores the international business community’s renewed faith in our nation’s potential and marks a new chapter of efficiency and progress for our national institutions.