PM Shehbaz invites UAE investments in key sectors for economic growth

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Tuesday, emphasised Pakistan’s strong and abiding commitment to further strengthening its relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and invited increased UAE investments in key sectors to support Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Salem Mohammed Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi who paid a courtesy call him at the PM House.

The prime minister was assisted by SAPM Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the longstanding and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, highlighting the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and close cooperation that have defined Pakistan-UAE bilateral ties for the past many decades.

Expressing his satisfaction at the volume of bilateral trade between the two sides, he further highlighted the need for both sides to focus on enhancing economic ties, trade, investment opportunities, and collaboration in areas such as energy, minerals, IT, railways and aviation.

He also acknowledged the UAE’s consistent support for Pakistan in times of need, including humanitarian assistance and developmental projects.

While conveying his warm regards and best wishes for the UAE leadership, the prime minister said that he looked forward to the upcoming visit of President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan.

The prime minister extended a warm welcome to Amb. Al Zaabi and congratulated him on his recent appointment.

Ambassador Al Zaabi thanked the prime minister for receiving him and conveyed the greetings and best wishes from President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s firm resolve and keen interest to deepen its partnership with Pakistan across all spheres and assured the prime minister that he would work hard to explore new avenues for cooperation that would benefit both nations.