PSX rises over 300 points amid range-bound trading activity

The PSX gained 316.95 points, reaching 171,390.68, driven by cautious trading. PIAHCL shares rose 2.2% after Arif Habib Consortium's share purchase. Market volume decreased, with 151 stocks advancing

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday registered modest gains amid cautious trading by investors.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index gained 316.95 points to reach 171,390.68 points, marking a positive change of 0.19 percent compared to previous close of 171,073.73 points.

The Pakistan International Airlines Holding Company Limited (PIAHCL) recorded a positive change of 2.2pc with share price hovering at Rs39.82, a day after Arif Habib Consortium bought 75 percent shares of PIA for Rs135 billion.

A day earlier, the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed bearish, losing 130.44 points, a negative change of 0.08 percent, to settle at 171,073 points compared to 171,204.18 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market witnessed a trading volume of 650.136 million shares with a traded value of Rs 28.256 billion, against 684.548 million shares valuing Rs 30.100 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization declined to Rs 19.396 trillion from Rs 19.435 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 481 active companies in the ready market, 151 advanced, 287 declined, while 43 remained unchanged.

