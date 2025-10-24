Alaska Airlines restores operations after tech outage grounds flights

The airline also grounded all its flights for about three hours in July due to an IT outage

VIRGINIA (Reuters) - US carrier Alaska Airlines said on Friday it had restored operations following a technology outage that grounded flights across all airports and led to the cancellation of more than 229 flights.

Shares of the airline fell 5.4% in morning trading.

"We are working to get our operations back on track as quickly and safely as possible," the airline said, adding that further flight disruptions were likely.

Alaska Air Group said it does not yet have an estimate of the financial impact the disruption may have on its fourth-quarter results.

It requested a temporary ground stop on Thursday evening, which also affected Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, according to a Federal Aviation Administration advisory.

The airlines said the halt was lifted at 11:30 p.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Friday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company said it had canceled more than 360 Alaska and Horizon flights from Thursday through early Friday, while emphasizing that the disruption resulted from a system outage, not a cyber incident.

Alaska did not disclose the cause of the outage.

The airline also addressed customer complaints on social media, responding to posts about booking glitches on its website and questions over whether its app was affected too.

"Unfortunately, we are experiencing an error on our system, but our IT team is working to get this resolved as soon as possible," it said on X to user queries.

The carrier on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter profits well below analysts' expectations, owing to higher fuel costs and operational challenges.

It also postponed its earnings call, originally scheduled for October 24, following Thursday's outage.

The airline also grounded all its flights for about three hours in July due to an IT outage, which trimmed roughly 10 cents from its third-quarter profit per share.