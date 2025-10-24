In-focus

White House says no inflation data release likely next month

Business

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday there likely will not be a release of inflation data next month due to the US government shutdown.

Because of Congress' failure to pass a stopgap funding bill, "Surveyors cannot deploy to the field — depriving us of critical data," the White House said on its official Twitter account. "The economic consequences could be devastating."

 

