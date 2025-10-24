Gold prices continue to slide

After weeks of skyrocketing rates, gold prices in Pakistan are finally losing steam, with another Rs2,000 shaved off per tola today.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The once soaring gold prices seem to have hit the brakes as the downward trend continues across local markets.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs2,000 per tola, settling at Rs431,862. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold slipped by Rs1,714, now priced at Rs370,252.

In the international market, gold also lost ground, dipping $20 to $4,095 per ounce.

Read also: Gold prices take another tumble in global and local markets

Just a day earlier, gold had already fallen by Rs3,500 per tola, signaling a consistent cool-off after months of record-breaking highs.

Jewelers say buyers are holding back, waiting for prices to stabilize further before stepping back into the market.

