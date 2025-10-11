AI to power Pakistan's digital economic future, says PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to accelerate AI-driven digital economy, ensuring responsible use, data protection, and youth empowerment through national AI policy and strategic implementation committees.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the implementation of a digital economy powered by artificial intelligence (AI) will take Pakistan’s development to new heights.

Chairing a high-level meeting on AI promotion, the prime minister emphasised accelerating the use of modern technologies and expanding the scope of digital infrastructure. He stressed that the IT and AI sectors are top priorities for the government to modernise the economy.

Artifical intelligence, he noted, will be strategically applied to enhance economic growth, industrial productivity, transparency in governance, and to create new opportunities for youth.

The prime minister directed the effective implementation of a national AI policy, with special focus on data privacy, protection, and sovereignty, ensuring the responsible use of AI in key sectors like education, health, agriculture, and security.

A steering committee will oversee the rollout of AI initiatives, supported by an expert advisory panel for technical guidance. The meeting was attended by federal ministers, special assistants, senior officials, and AI experts.

PM Shehbaz concluded that with its young population and growing tech adoption, Pakistan is well-positioned to emerge as a regional AI leader, and the government is fully committed to this vision.