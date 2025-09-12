Minister Hanif Abbasi vows to improve railway infrastructure

(Web Desk) - Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Thursday reaffirmed that automation remains the central mission of Pakistan Railways, vowing that every possible effort will be made to achieve it.

He was speaking during a meeting at Railway Headquarters with Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, where the two co-chaired a session on reform initiatives and later inspected facilities at Lahore Railway Station.

Hanif Abbasi briefed the Communications Minister on ongoing reforms, including partnerships with provincial governments aimed at improving infrastructure.

He praised railway employees for maintaining operations on Main Line-I despite recent floods.

The minister also announced that two CIP lounges are under construction in Karachi and will be inaugurated in October.

Abdul Aleem Khan, in turn, lauded the reforms, highlighting food authority inspections at railway station eateries as a model practice.

During the session, Abdul Aleem Khan also offered additional reform suggestions, which were welcomed by Hanif Abbasi. The Communications Minister later expressed satisfaction over passenger facilities at Lahore Railway Station.