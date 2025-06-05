Nepra hikes power tariff

Karachi gets some relief

Thu, 05 Jun 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday increased electricity prices by 93 paisas per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment plan.

The new rates will be reflected in this month’s electricity bills, affecting all consumers across the country—except those using K-Electric.

The residents of Karachi caught a lucky break.

NEPRA slashed K-Electric’s tariff by Rs2.98 per unit, giving much-needed relief to the city's users.

This cut also falls under the head of fuel cost adjustment and will be effective in current billing cycles.

NEPRA has issued official notifications for both the increase and decrease in tariffs.

While most of the country will have to dig deeper into their pockets, Karachiites can breathe a little easier—for now.

With inflation already making life tough, this move has sparked concerns among consumers who feel they are being pushed to the wall.

