NEPRA hikes power tariff by upto 95 paisa per unit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), in light of conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF), has hiked power tariff by upto 95 paisa per unit.

According to details, the notification of the increase will be issued after approval of the federal government.

The regulator has decided to increase per unit price by 8 paisa for users who consume less than 100 units while 18 paisa increase for 101-200 unit users has been okayed.

Consumers using 201 to 300 will be charged additional 48 paisa per unit while for 301-700 unit slab the power tariff will increase by 95 paisa.