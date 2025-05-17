Pakistan, Turkiye are not two separate states but one nation: Turkish ambassador

President Erdogan’s support during testing time will not be forgotten: LCCI President Abuzar Shad

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Turkish ambassador said that both Pakistani and Turk were not two separate states but one nation.

During his visit, Ambassador Neziroglu said, “I want to send a message to the people of Pakistan — we are not two separate states, but one united nation. Pakistan and Turkiye share mutual interests. Your support during the Khilafat Movement holds historical significance for us.”

The ambassador further emphasized, “Our goals and interests are aligned. We are both Muslim nations. Turkiye has always stood by Pakistan during difficult times and will continue to do so.”

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said, “We are thankful to the people of Turkiye for standing with Pakistan in challenging times. The unwavering support from Türkiye will always be remembered by the Pakistani nation.”

He added, “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support during Pakistan’s testing moments will not be forgotten. Turkiye’s historic backing has played a valuable role in Pakistan’s achievements.”

Highlighting prospects, Shad stressed, “Strengthening Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral trade is the need of the hour. Trade relations between both nations are continuously growing.”