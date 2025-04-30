PSX becomes a casualty with massive downturn as geopolitical tensions flare up

Benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped by more than 4,000 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A sharp downward trend was observed at the start of trading in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as selling pressure was all the rage due to geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

On the third business day of the week, the stock market opened in negative territory. At one point the benchmark KSE-100 index dropped by more than 4,000 points, bringing it down to the level of 110,631 points.

It is worth noting that at the close of the previous trading day, the KSE-100 index had risen by over 808 points, closing at 114,872 points.

Meanwhile, in the interbank market, the US dollar depreciated by Rs.0.12, falling from Rs281.02 to Rs280.90 in trading.

On the other hand, a late- night warning issued by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar of a likely military strike by India on Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours also sent shockwaves, resulting in increased selling in the PSX.

“Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext,” the minister said at a press conference as well as in a post on X (formerly Twitter).