PSX recovers after battering amid air of uncertainty

Business Business PSX recovers after battering amid air of uncertainty

The benchmark KSE-100 index dipped to 112,935 during early hours of Tuesday's trading

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 16:44:02 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday faced ups and downs and eventually closed in the positive zone.

During early hours of trading, the PSX took a battering amid uncertainty prevailing in the country.

The benchmark KSE-100 index dipped to 112,935 after losing more than 1,000 points. Later in the day the trading improved and the index rose to 115,040 - a gain of 900 points.

It eventually closed at 114,872 after gaining 808 points.

The situation persists in the stock market as bears ruled on Monday when the index initially rose by 1,100 points to 116,658 but later declined a great deal. The day’s trade closed at 114,063 after a loss of 1,400 points.

Read more: Volatility rules PSX amid uncertain situation in country

Analysts say the investors are jittery owing to the standoff between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

Earlier on Friday, the PSX moved to the positive zone after a period of sharp decline triggered by heightened geopolitical tensions.

On the fifth and final trading day of the business week, the stock exchange witnessed an upward trend and closed at 115,469 points.

