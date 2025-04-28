Volatility rules PSX amid uncertain situation in country

The benchmark KSE-100 index closed after losing 1,400 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish situation amid uncertainty prevailing in the country.

In the early hours of trade, the benchmark KSE-100 index rose by 1,100 points to 116,658, showing confidence of investors after country's fitting response to India’s belligerence over the Pahalgam tragedy.

Later, bears took hold and the index declined a great deal. The day's trade closed at 114,063 after a loss of 1,400 points.

Analysts say efforts toward normalization of situation after Pakistan’s firm stance on the recent Pahalgam incident contribute to investor confidence but volatility is likely to persist.

Earlier on Friday, after a period of sharp decline triggered by heightened geopolitical tensions, the PSX moved to the positive zone.

On the fifth and final trading day of the business week, the stock exchange witnessed an upward trend at the start of the session.

With an increase of over 800 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index reached 115,844 points. Later, it closed at 115,469 points.